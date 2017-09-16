Bexhill all set for first home game

Six weeks after the season began, Bexhill United Football Club is poised to finally contest its first game on home turf.

With The Polegrove having now changed hands from Bexhill Cricket Club, the footballers will take on Mile Oak in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One today (Saturday).

Kick-off is at the earlier time of 2pm.

Bexhill manager Ryan Light said: “It’s been nine games in a row (away from home). We’ve clocked up a lot of miles and it will be nice to get back to The Polegrove.

“We want to really make The Polegrove a fortress this year, which I don’t think we really did last year, make teams dread coming to The Polegrove and really enforce its character.”

Bexhill are fourth in the table having picked up 11 points from their six league matches so far.

“Saturday’s a really big game for us,” continued Light. “I think we’re sitting in a really nice position at the moment. If we can pick up a win on Saturday against one of our closest rivals in the table, we’ve then got a little passage of favourable fixtures where we would like to really kick on.”

Craig Ottley and Ryan Harffey will be back, and Bexhill are hoping Gordon Cuddington and Drew Greenall will be fit. Georges Gouet is away, Lewis McGuigan is also missing and Kyle Holden is still suspended.

TODAY’S FOOTBALL FIXTURES

MACRON STORE SOUTHERN COMBINATION LEAGUE (3pm unless stated)

Division One

Bexhill United v Mile Oak (2pm)

Little Common v St Francis Rangers

Division Two

Rustington v Westfield

MACRON EAST SUSSEX FOOTBALL LEAGUE (3pm unless stated)

Premier Division

Bexhill Town v Sidley United

Hawkhurst United v Crowhurst

Hollington United v Robertsbridge United

Ore Athletic v St Leonards Social

Rye Town v Sedlescombe Rangers

Division One

Bexhill AAC v Herstmonceux

Mountfield United v Little Common II

The JC Tackleway v Rock-a-Nore (4pm)

Wadhurst United v Northiam 75

Westfield II v Hastings Rangers

Division Two

Icklesham Casuals v Battle Baptists II (4pm)

Mayfield v Hollington United II

Sovereign Saints v Bexhill United II

St Leonards Social II v Peche Hill Select

Wittersham v Bexhill Rovers

Division Three

Catsfield v Pebsham Sibex

Punnetts Town v Hawkhurst United II

Sedlescombe Rangers II v Sandhurst

The JC Tackleway II v Ticehurst (2pm)

Victoria Baptists v Magham Down

Division Four

Bexhill Broncos v Cranbrook Town

Burwash v Orington

Ninfield VFC v Bexhill AAC II

South Coast Athletico v Sovereign Saints II

West Hill United v Parkfield

Division Five

Hampden Park v Wittersham II

Herstmonceux II v AFC Hollington

Icklesham Casuals II v Battle Baptists III (2pm)

Northiam 75 II v Sedlescombe Rangers III

Robertsbridge United II v Beckley Rangers