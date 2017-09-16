Bexhill all set for first home game

Six weeks after the season began, Bexhill United Football Club is poised to finally contest its first game on home turf.
With The Polegrove having now changed hands from Bexhill Cricket Club, the footballers will take on Mile Oak in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One today (Saturday).
Kick-off is at the earlier time of 2pm.
Bexhill manager Ryan Light said: “It’s been nine games in a row (away from home). We’ve clocked up a lot of miles and it will be nice to get back to The Polegrove.
“We want to really make The Polegrove a fortress this year, which I don’t think we really did last year, make teams dread coming to The Polegrove and really enforce its character.”
Bexhill are fourth in the table having picked up 11 points from their six league matches so far.
“Saturday’s a really big game for us,” continued Light. “I think we’re sitting in a really nice position at the moment. If we can pick up a win on Saturday against one of our closest rivals in the table, we’ve then got a little passage of favourable fixtures where we would like to really kick on.”
Craig Ottley and Ryan Harffey will be back, and Bexhill are hoping Gordon Cuddington and Drew Greenall will be fit. Georges Gouet is away, Lewis McGuigan is also missing and Kyle Holden is still suspended.
TODAY’S FOOTBALL FIXTURES
MACRON STORE SOUTHERN COMBINATION LEAGUE (3pm unless stated)
Division One
Bexhill United v Mile Oak (2pm)
Little Common v St Francis Rangers
Division Two
Rustington v Westfield
MACRON EAST SUSSEX FOOTBALL LEAGUE (3pm unless stated)
Premier Division
Bexhill Town v Sidley United
Hawkhurst United v Crowhurst
Hollington United v Robertsbridge United
Ore Athletic v St Leonards Social
Rye Town v Sedlescombe Rangers
Division One
Bexhill AAC v Herstmonceux
Mountfield United v Little Common II
The JC Tackleway v Rock-a-Nore (4pm)
Wadhurst United v Northiam 75
Westfield II v Hastings Rangers
Division Two
Icklesham Casuals v Battle Baptists II (4pm)
Mayfield v Hollington United II
Sovereign Saints v Bexhill United II
St Leonards Social II v Peche Hill Select
Wittersham v Bexhill Rovers
Division Three
Catsfield v Pebsham Sibex
Punnetts Town v Hawkhurst United II
Sedlescombe Rangers II v Sandhurst
The JC Tackleway II v Ticehurst (2pm)
Victoria Baptists v Magham Down
Division Four
Bexhill Broncos v Cranbrook Town
Burwash v Orington
Ninfield VFC v Bexhill AAC II
South Coast Athletico v Sovereign Saints II
West Hill United v Parkfield
Division Five
Hampden Park v Wittersham II
Herstmonceux II v AFC Hollington
Icklesham Casuals II v Battle Baptists III (2pm)
Northiam 75 II v Sedlescombe Rangers III
Robertsbridge United II v Beckley Rangers
