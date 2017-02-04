Bexhill boss keen to put on a show for home support

Bexhill United Football Club joint manager Ryan Light is keen for his team to put on a bit of a show in its remaining three home matches this term.

Weather permitting, the Pirates will host Lingfield in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One today (Saturday) buoyed by last weekend’s 4-0 win away to AFC Varndeanians. Kick-off is 3pm.

Light said: “We’ve got the win that we wanted. The last two league games we’ve got four points and it will be nice to put on a good performance at home especially.

“We’ve had a couple of good games, but we seem to save our best performances for our away days. We’ve only got a few home games left and we want to put on a performance and give the people who come and watch a bit more entertainment.”

Seventh-placed Bexhill will next face sixth-placed Lingfield keen to erase painful memories of December’s reverse fixture in which Bexhill saw a 3-1 lead turn into a 5-3 defeat after a lengthy period of added time.

“For me that’s where the rot started and we’ve never really recovered from that,” continued Light. “That was such a blow and an injustice on the day; it knocked us hard that game.”

Ashley Kidman will return from suspension, but Dan Rose is struggling with a knee injury and Billy Trickett is expected to be out for another month.

