Bexhill College announces Chelsea association

Bexhill 6th Form College has announced an exciting new development in association with Chelsea Football Club Foundation.

The association will offer one-year and two-year full-time education programmes alongside a football academy for talented footballers aged 16-19.

Bexhill College’s sports academy director Mark Linch said: “This is an exciting venture for the college, CFCF and also for the local area having a professional club supporting the development of footballers.”

Students will have the opportunity to study from a vast range of courses, including more than 40 A Levels, a variety of BTEC level three extended diplomas/subsidiary diplomas and other vocational courses, which will be delivered alongside high quality football coaching.

The football academy will offer passionate, enthusiastic and committed footballers who have aspirations of playing at a higher level, opportunities to receive an outstanding education alongside regular coaching to a professional level.

Students will study their chosen academic studies from the wide range of academic and vocational qualifications on offer at the college, which can be tailored to suit students’ individual learning needs.

Typically, a student would be able to choose to study a three A Level programme or a full time vocational course at level one, two or three depending on their likely GCSE grades and these choices will be timetabled around the football academy programme.

The football academy programme will offer weekly coaching from UEFA B licensed coaches and Chelsea FC Foundation coaches on the college’s new 3G pitch, with access to the £1m strength and conditioning gym.

Throughout the academic year, students will have access to the Chelsea FC Training Ground in Cobham for training/match purposes, plus the opportunity to attend workshops with guest speakers from Chelsea FC staff and visit the Chelsea FC museum with stadium tour.

Students will receive a branded Chelsea FC Foundation training kit and have the potential to undertake FA Level 1 Certificate in Coaching football courses, which allow the potential for work placement opportunities within the Foundation.

The academy will attend the annual Foundation tournament with potential for selection for the Foundation representative team, entry into the National ESFA Cup, county and regional competitions, and potential to attend Sussex county under-19 trials.

Bexhill College principal Karen Hucker said: “We are really pleased to be working alongside a such a high profile professional club, who share our vision of ensuring students get the best opportunities for football development alongside an outstanding post 16 education. This combination of success will ensure the best future progression for young people.”

Students will be offered places in the academy based on their football playing ability following an open invitation trial.

New students who have not already participated in a trial but would like to study at the college and be offered a place in the academy should attend the college’s 3G pitch on Monday July 3 at 3.30pm.

Nick Brown, Chelsea’s south east senior sports development officer, said: “We are delighted to announce our association with Bexhill College. They have fantastic facilities and believe the academy will be a huge success on and off the field. We are excited to get started and look forward to supporting the college with their aspirations for the students.”

For more details, please contact Mark Linch by emailing marklinch@bexhillcollege.ac.uk