Bexhill glad to be home at last

After nine consecutive away games, Bexhill United will finally contest their first home match of the season tomorrow (Saturday).

The Pirates will host Southwick in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One. Kick-off at The Polegrove is 3pm.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said joint manager Nigel Kane, who believes all the away fixtures puts the club at ‘a serious disadvantage’.

“We’ve done okay away from home, but it will be good to get back on our own stomping ground and we need to get back to winning ways.”

Bexhill are six points and eight places better off than Southwick, and Kane hopes to welcome back defender Connor Robertson, but Kevin Barden is suspended.

Little Common, meanwhile, will return to Southern Combination League Division One action with a second-bottom versus second-top clash away to AFC Varndeanians at the Withdean Stadium, the former home of Brighton & Hove Albion, tomorrow.

Little Common player-manager Russell Eldridge will lead his team to AFC Varndeanians tomorrow

“We’re looking forward to playing at a nice stadium,” said Common player-manager Russell Eldridge. “We’re going there in good form, but we know in football that as well as there’s a win round the corner, there could be a defeat round the corner as well.

“It’s a game that we’re targeting to win, but we’ve got to make sure we apply ourselves well and defend well. If we keep a clean sheet, we’ll give ourselves every opportunity at the other end.”

Common have picked up 13 points from their six league matches so far and have won all of their last three games in all competitions, scoring 10 goals in the process.

Dan Cruikshank is expected to be out for another week or so with a mild ankle sprain.

