Bexhill honour stars of the season

Bexhill United Football Club held its end-of-season presentation at The Polegrove Sports Bar on Saturday evening.

The Pirates’ first and second teams, and under-21s handed out various awards as they reflected on the 2016/17 season.

Pirate of the year Craig Ottley (centre) with Mark and Pauline Killy.

For the front side, 17-goal leading scorer Gordon Cuddington won the managers’ player award and dependable defender Craig McFarlane scooped the players’ player accolade.

Winners: president’s award - Pauline Killy; Pat Naughton Shield - Bill Harrison; supporters’ player of the year - Craig McFarlane; supporters’ most improved player - Kyle Holden; chairman’s award - Kenny Butchers.

U21 awards: manager’s player of the year - Nathan Lopez; players’ player - Nathan Lopez; most improved player - Harry Hammond; goal of the season - Josh Pickering; clubman of the year - Brad Rayner.

Second team awards: manager’s player of the year - Andrew Matthews; players’ player - Andrew Matthews & Ben Packer; team award - Tom Puddefoot; G+A award - Andrew Matthews; linesman golden flag award - Harry Puddefoot; Gordon Ramsay tribute award - Chris Adams.

Andrew Matthews (centre) receives the second team manager's player of the season award alongside Scott Woodroffe (right).

First team awards: managers’ player of the year - Gordon Cuddington; players’ player - Craig McFarlane.

Other awards: committee special recognition award - Paul Bezance; committee player of the year - Corey Wheeler; Killys’ special recognition award - Simon Dunne; Pirate of the year - Craig Ottley.

Bexhill’s first team finished 10th in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One - their first season under the management of Nigel Kane and Ryan Light.

The second team came third in Macron East Sussex Football League Division Three and reached the semi-finals of three cup competitions.

Committee special recognition award winner Paul Bezance (far right) with Bill Harrison (second-left) and club sponsors.

The under-21s were bottom of Southern Combination League Under 21 (East).

* Bexhill United Football Club will hold its annual general meeting at The Polegrove Sports Bar on Friday June 2 from 7pm.

New committee members and officers are required, and contact can be made via club secretary Simon Dunne on 07983 134245.