Bexhill net third successive league win

Bexhill United's footballers continued their fine form with a 3-1 victory away to St Francis Rangers yesterday (Saturday).

Strikes by Georges Gouet and Craig Ottley put the Pirates two-up at half time, and although the Saints pulled one back, Corey Wheeler secured the win.

Bexhill joint manager Ryan Light said: "At this stage of the season, being away from home all the time, it doesn't really matter how you get these points, it's just important to get points on the board early."

With Gordon Cuddington and Ashley Kidman away for the weekend, Bexhill then lost Connor Robertson and Zak Olojubi to a sickness bug, so forward Jacob Shelton filled in at right-back.

Against a St Francis side which had conceded 11 goals in losing its opening two Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One fixtures, Bexhill dominated the first half, fashioning 17 chances to St Francis's two.

"First half it was like the Alamo," continued Light. "We created good chances and if we had a little bit more cutting edge, it could've been seven or eight by half time."

As it was they had to settle for two. The opener came in the 15th minute when Billy Trickett made a run down the right and drilled the ball across for Gouet to volley home at the far post.

One became two just eight minutes later. The ball bounced up against the arm of a St Francis player inside his own box and Ottley dispatched the resulting penalty into the top corner.

Other opportunities came and went, and Bexhill almost saw their advantage halved on the stroke of half time. A foul by Craig McFarlane gave St Francis a penalty of their own, but Bexhill goalkeeper Dan Rose tipped the spot-kick onto the post.

In scorching conditions, St Francis were fantastic during the second period. Looking a totally different side, the hosts kept hitting Bexhill on the break and caused them a few problems.

St Francis hit the crossbar with an effort from distance before pulling one back midway through the half. Bexhill didn't react in their own box and Stuart Goodwin poked home quite a soft goal from Bexhill's point of view.

Bexhill were rocking a little bit at that point, but reacted well, composed themselves and regained control.

They carved out a couple of openings before settling their nerves with a match-clinching third goal. A corner was half cleared to Wheeler, who produced a fabulous strike on the half-volley into the bottom corner.

"It was a difficult afternoon with the (high) temperatures," added Light. "First half we were fantastic, second half we took our foot off the gas a bit."

Bexhill: Rose; Shelton, A. Trickett, McFarlane, Ottley; Gouet (Butchers), Holden, B. Trickett, Giles, Wheeler; Barden. Subs not used: Robertson, Olujobi.

