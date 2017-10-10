Bexhill take on Hailsham in league cup

Bexhill United Football Club will seek to regain some form as it lines up in yet another cup competition tonight (Tuesday).

The Pirates are away to Hailsham Town in round one of the Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One Challenge Cup. Kick-off at The Beaconsfield is 7.30pm.

Bexhill have lost six of their last seven games in all competitions and have failed to score in their last two outings, including Saturday’s 3-0 league defeat at home to Lingfield.

Ryan Light’s side lies seventh in the league with 14 points from 10 games, one of which came in a 1-1 draw away to Hailsham on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Hailsham are five places and three points below Bexhill, but their form is much better having won their last three fixtures in all competitions, the latest of which was a good 2-0 success at home to Steyning Town in the league on Saturday.

The divisional cup is a competition both clubs will be keen to do well in and at stake for the winners is a second round tie away to bottom-of-the-table Southwick.

Ryan Harffey on the ball for Bexhill against Lingfield.

Bexhill’s attack will again be without the injured Drew Greenall and suspended Jamie Morgan.

* HASTINGS United Football Club will hold a fans’ forum at the Hastings United Sports & Social Club tonight from 7.15pm.

The panel will include manager Chris Agutter and director of football Dean White, and the forum will be chaired by club chairman and director Dave Ormerod.