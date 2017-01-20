Hughton: No surprises about Owls

Seagulls boss Chris Hughton says there will be no surprises tomorrow night as he knows just how good Sheffield Wednesday are this season.

Albion sit second in the Championship and host sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday at the Amex, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The Owls knocked Brighton out in the play-off semi-finals last season and Hughton knows just how difficult tonight's match will be.

He said: "There isn't too much anyone can tell us about Sheffield Wednesday that we don't already know. They are a very good side and that showed with the fact they got to the play-off final last season.

"They've added well to the squad last season and that makes them as good, if not better, than last year so there are no surprises.

"They were very good at Newcastle a few weeks ago and for anybody that hadn't seen too much of Sheffield Wednesday, that was a clear indication of the quality they've got, the work ethic they've got and the way they want to play.

"They are very tough opposition and we're going to have to play well to get a result."

With back-to-back games coming up at the Amex, Hughton knows how important home form will be: "We are going into a part of the season where it's a difficult but it's probably the most important part.

"There are so many good teams pushing and so many teams that want to do well in this January window to improve their squads and finish the season strongly.

"It's important that our home form is good. It has been and we just hope it can continue to serve us well throughout the season."

