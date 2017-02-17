Hughton's not setting a points target

Manager Chris Hughton is not making any predictions about how many points Albion will need to go up.

Newcastle, Brighton, Huddersfield and Reading are all averaging around two points per game this season as just six points separate the top four teams in the Championship.

The Seagulls missed out on promotion with 89 points, only on goal difference, last season.

When asked if 90 points will be the benchmark to go up this season, Hughton said: "It's too soon. With the team, we'll always go through targets and what are the norms for this division.

"They're things that we normally do but I don't think you can ever make predictions.

"We met most of our targets last season and just missed out, so the only target is the next game."

The Seagulls will target a return to winning ways on the road at Barnsley tomorrow, after three defeats and a draw from their past four away games.

Hughton said: "We got the boost of coming back twice at Brentford, so I think we certainly left with a good feeling from that.

"Up until Preston, we'd been very good away from home and we'd certainly had more wins at that stage than we had last season.

"Our home form has been very good, we had a little blip of course in midweek, but we want to get back to good away form as well."

