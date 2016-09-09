Johnny Cantor: Home form has been the foundation for Albion’s success

It’s good to be back home. After the colossal trip to the North East, fans and players can look forward to a busy period but the next two matches are at the Amex.

Making a home ground a fortress has been a cliché used by managers over the years but in the case of the Albion under Chris Hughton it has been true.

As the Seagulls approach Saturday’s match against Brentford they are unbeaten at home this season and haven’t conceded a goal.

They are unbeaten at home since January 1, against Wolves. I won’t go on with the statistics but there is no doubt that the home form has been the foundation for success in the past 12 months. As the Bees head south on Saturday and the early surprise leaders Huddersfield arrive on Tuesday, Albion have a great opportunity to return to winning ways after a draw and a loss in the Championship.

The fans will hopefully get a chance to see the team at its best. Certain players, like Anthony Knockaert, seem to excel on home territory. Of course, there are no guarantees but Hughton will be determined to add to the tally and will have his side revved up.

In this new world without loans the squad is set. There may have been some concern over the striker or number ten that never arrived but the club will have been buoyed by the new five-year deal for Lewis Dunk and with Connor Goldson and Solly March on the road to recovery, the manager will be hoping for a pot of luck on the injury front.

I wish Lewis all the best, he is an undoubted talent and one that seems to revel in the blue and white. A future captain, yes. A future international, maybe.

Best wishes also to Liam Rosenior who exudes professionalism on and off the pitch but faces months on the sidelines.

It will be interesting to see the mood of the players and fans as we embark on seven games in 22 days. There are 18 league points on offer coming up and as our BBC Sussex summariser and former Seagulls striker Warren Aspinall says – win your home games, simple as.

The formula remains the same, three at home and one away and you’ll go up. Of course, it never always works that way and I’ve probably given it the kiss of death but with over 25,000 fans roaring them on, this team appears ready to renew their bid for promotion.

Of course if you can’t make the games, you can always hear the drama on BBC Sussex.

Johnny Cantor covers Brighton & Hove Albion as a commentator and reporter for BBC Sussex Sport.

Follow all the action, home or away, on BBC Sussex Sport or Twitter: @BBCSussexSport or @johnnycburger

To read more by Johnny Cantor, visit www.johnnycantor.com

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!