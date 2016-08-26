Kayal excited ahead of ‘massive’ away trip

Albion midfielder Beram Kayal looked ahead to tomorrow’s Championship trip to Newcastle United and said: “It’s one of our biggest games this season.”

Brighton travel to St James’ Park in a league fixture for the first time since 1992 looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

Chris Hughton’s side sit second in the table having collected two wins and two draws from their four Championship games so far this season.

However, Saturday’s tea-time clash with relegated Newcastle provides them with their biggest test to date.

Toon boss Rafa Benitez remained at Newcastle this summer and has added several quality additions.

Kayal is expecting a tough test and said: “I think it’s going to be one of our biggest games. We need to be ready, focused and know our strengths.

“We go into it with a lot of confidence, we respect Newcastle and know they have big players and a big manager with a lot of experience but we are going to do a job.”

Having played in Champions League matches and Old Firm derbies for Celtic, Kayal has experienced some great atmospheres.

Saturday will be his first outing at St James’ Park and he said: “It’s going to be massive. I have heard a lot about this stadium. It’s a massive club, massive fans, so it’s going to be a great atmosphere, great experience for all of us and hopefully we will go to them and get the result we want.

“It’s not going to be easy but professional players love the challenge against these teams. We have done everything this week in preparation to be ready.”

Liam Rosenior will be missing for the game following an ankle injury picked up at Reading, while Hughton is yet to make a decision on Dale Stephens’ place in the matchday squad.

