Leicester City's Mahrez is praised as he shows wantaway Liverpool, Chelsea and Southampton stars how to play it

Wantaway Leicester City winger Riyard Mahrez has been praised for letting his football do the talking as he played a starring role in their victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Algerian ace has shown a number of his fellow professionals how to act in the wake of handing in a transfer request.



While Diego Costa remains AWOL from Chelsea and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Southampton's Virgil van Dijk remain sidelined through reported injuries which coincide with intense transfer interest in the stars.



Mahrez announced to the world in a statement on May 30 that he wanted to leave Leicester and the club have already turned down an offer from Roma for the 26-year-old Tottenham and Arsenal target.



But Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare has praised his winger's attitude and professionalism as he continues to shine for his side.

He said: "I don't think it's for me to remark on the other players, all I can do is comment on the situation here with Riyard.



"He made the statement that he made at the beginning on the season and everyone knows know with the speculation in terms of the bid that we had, but it was not accepted.



"We have spoken to him individually, I have spoken to him individually and we have said, while you are here you need to be professional, be respectful to your team-mates and Leicester City Football Club.



"Credit to him he has done that. While he remains that focused and we all know his ability on the football field, while he remains in that frame of mind, he will always be considered for selection.



"He is the type of player that enjoys his football. If he is not training he doesn't enjoy it when you give him a recovery session. He is always badgering me saying, 'I don't need a rest I want to play and train'.



"He is that kid on the playground and against Brighton he set us off, but don't forget their are ten other indivduals and it's always about the team rather than indivduals."