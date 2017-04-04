There's no need to change anything we've done this season - Hughton

Seagulls manager Chris Hughton is keen to make sure no one gets carried away with his side's position.

Brighton fans are beginning to dream of taking their place in the Premier League next season, with Albion second in the Championship, nine points ahead of third-placed Huddersfield, who have a game in hand.

When asked if he needs to stop his side getting carried away, Hughton said: "That will be the message for everybody. It's one where it's always been the players' message, their thinking is that it is just about us and looking after our own business and trying to get the results we can.

"But it's also trying not to do anything different to what we have all year. There's no need to change anything that we've done. That will be very much the message."

After a 1-0 win at home to struggling Blackburn on Saturday, Hughton expects another tight game tonight against a Birmingham side six points above the relegation zone.

He said: "The best thing would be to score a goal or score a couple of early goals but we know that on most occasions is not the case.

"We're up against a very good team. However long it takes to break them down, we need to be conscious of that (being patient) and that they're a side than can score at any time, as Blackburn could have done as well.

"We need to make sure we defend very well."

Hughton has also praised the impact of his side's substitutes - particularly Tomer Hemed and Solly March on Saturday - and said: "Tomer is a very popular player, he's very enthusiastic and when you're bringing someone on, you want them to make an impact.

"He showed great enthusiasm when he came on and he wanted to do well, so I think substitutes can make a difference.

"Solly came on as well and he's somebody that always lifts the crowd as well. That's what you hope your substitutes can do."

