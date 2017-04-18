VIDEO: Brighton players celebrate promotion by crowd surfing on a train

Albion players Sam Baldock and Oliver Norwood celebrated promotion to the Premier League with fans on a train to Brighton last night.

In a party atmosphere on the way from Falmer to Brighton, Baldock and Norwood both crowd surfed their way down a carriage, carried by jubilant supporters.

A number of Albion players went into Brighton to celebrate with fans and there are sure to be a few sore heads this morning after Brighton were promoted into the Premier League for the first time in their history.

