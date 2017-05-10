Chelsea and ex-England defender joining Albion is ‘just speculation’, says Hughton

Chelsea and ex-England defender John Terry being linked to Brighton & Hove Albion is ‘just speculation’ ,according to Chris Hughton.

Chelsea and ex-England defender John Terry being linked to Brighton & Hove Albion is ‘just speculation’, according to Chris Hughton.

The Premier League outfit’s captain will be leaving Stamford Bridge when his contract expires this summer, but he has confirmed he will join another club.

The 36-year-old has spent 19 years with the club, made 715 appearances and won a four Premier League titles and a Champions League crown.

Albion have been one of those linked with a move for the centre-back and Hughton has admitted while he would be a great asset, talks of the Seagulls moving for Terry are unfounded.

He said:”I think any speculation to do with us is always nice, because we are now of course a Premier League team and for somebody with the experience and quality of John as well.

“But it is just speculation and I think because of his situation, I would imagine that speculation will include quite a few teams.

“He will be an asset to wherever he goes.”