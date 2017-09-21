Common cup game to be replayed

An abandoned cup match involving Little Common Football Club is to be replayed in full.

Common’s first round tie at home to Ringmer in the Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One Challenge Cup was abandoned after 87 minutes on Tuesday, last week, due to a floodlight failure.

The league has decided that the game will be replayed on Tuesday October 24, which is far better news for Common than Ringmer as Common trailed 3-1 at the time of the abandonment and were kicking into a gale.

Common have also learned that their Sussex Parafix Senior Challenge Cup first round tie at home to AFC Uckfield Town will be played on Tuesday October 3 and their Peter Bentley Challenge Cup third round clash at home to the same opponents has been pencilled in for Tuesday October 17.

Bexhill United, meanwhile, will play away cup matches on three consecutive Tuesday nights next month.

The Pirates will make the long trip to Broadbridge Heath in round one of the Parafix Sussex Senior Challenge Cup on October 3 before heading to Hailsham Town at the same stage of the Division One Challenge Cup on October 10.

Bexhill will then travel to Horsham YMCA in round three of the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup on October 17.