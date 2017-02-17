Country’s leading scorers surge into play-off mix

Back-to-back 4-0 wins in the space of four days have catapulted Hastings United’s footballers right into the thick of the play-off mix.

United are suddenly within three points and three places of Ryman Football League Division One South’s top five following Saturday’s victory at home to Whyteleafe and Tuesday’s at Three Bridges.

“Two fabulous performances and we’re right in there now,” said manager Darren Hare. “Everyone’s seeing we’re on a bit of a run and they’ll be saying we’re on the march. It’s up to the players now; I think they can smell it and grasp it.”

A fascinating run-in to the season lies in prospect with a whole host of clubs bunched closely together scrapping to get into the play-off places.

Hare, who is still feeling very much under the weather, was particularly pleased with United’s commanding display against second-bottom Three Bridges.

“Saturday the game could’ve gone either way first half,” he continued. “But they gifted us a goal and second half I thought we took control and there was only going to be one winner.

Kiernan Hughes-Mason scores his second goal against Three Bridges on Tuesday night. Picture courtesy Scott White

“I thought we were in command for the whole game on Tuesday. The pitch was what I can only describe as a cowfield and I thought it was dangerous.

“There were ruts in it and I was really concerned for all the players, not just our players. But we played some fantastic stuff and our fourth goal was a great goal.”

United are now the highest scorers in the division - and all of their top eight tiers in English football - with 95 goals in 32 league games.

They’ve scored in every game they’ve played in all competitions this season and no club in the division possesses a better goal difference than their +48.

United’s form is also good. They’ve picked up 13 points from a possible 15 and they’ve gone nearly 300 minutes without conceding.

