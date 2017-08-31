Fast-starting Bexhill and Common still unbeaten

The footballers of Bexhill United and Little Common are heading into the second month of the season on a high following an awesome August.

Both clubs are unbeaten from their first four Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One fixtures, Common picking up 10 points from a possible 12 and Bexhill eight.

Bexhill, in fact, are undefeated in their six matches in all competitions - all of which have been away from home - having also won twice in the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup.

Common are also through to the last 16 of that cup, and their last four games in all competitions have produced four victories, with 15 goals scored and none conceded.

Bexhill manager Ryan Light said: “We’ve won four and drawn two, and the two games we’ve drawn were so avoidable. Had we not conceded two goals we would’ve been six out of six away from home.

“I’ve said to the players ‘fight hard, win your battles and once you do that, the goals will come’. The results show we’re putting the hard yards in. Spirits are high and we’re looking forward to every game at the moment.”

Gordon Cuddington jumps for an aerial ball during Bexhill United's 3-1 win away to Seaford Town on Monday. Picture courtesy Mark Killy

Bexhill will be eager to continue the momentum as they begin September with an away game against a much-fancied Steyning Town side tomorrow (Saturday).

“Again we go on the road and we have to play on a 3G pitch which gives them a slight advantage - we haven’t played on one yet this season,” continued Light.

“With the attitude and endeavour we’ve got in our squad, I back us against anyone. We’ll go into every game in a really positive mood and thinking we can win every game.

“If we can’t win it, we’ll fight hard to stay unbeaten and bring a point back. Steyning will be in for a tough game.

“We’re going away from home and teams are setting up to stop us. You would think they’re the away team and we’re the home team, and it’s quite a compliment really. Last year I don’t think teams really did that.”

Chris Rea, who Light described as ‘excellent’ in Monday’s 3-1 win away to Seaford Town, is unavailable tomorrow and the five days since that game should enable the several hobbling players to recover.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “It’s a good start. Things are going well, but we won’t get too carried away. We know there’s plenty more challenges ahead of us and we will have to do our best to overcome them.”

The Commoners have two more league games over the next week, with the long trip to Midhurst & Easebourne tomorrow to be followed by a home fixture against Seaford on Tuesday night, kick-off 7.45pm.

“We want to try and win as many games of football as we can,” continued Eldridge. “Saturday and Tuesday will be no different.

“We have to make sure we’re in the right frame of mind, do the basics well, defend well and produce that quality when we need it.”

Charlie Bachellier and Harry Saville are carrying knocks which may well keep them out of tomorrow’s game. James Maynard and Jordan Harley are unavailable, but Jared Lusted and Rosh Wells should return. Lewis Parsons was hoping to make his comeback from injury with the under-21s last night.