Football in 2016 - Leicester, Allardyce, Southgate and more: test how much you remember

1 When Bognor’s home FA Trophy tie with Altrincham was threatened by a frozen part of the pitch, what saved the day? A Car engines; B A mini south-coast heatwave; C Hot water from the tea urns in the boardroom.

2 What was the outcome of the 2015-16 League Cup final? A Liverpool beat Man City on penalties; B Man City beat Liverpool on penalties; C Man City beat Liverpool thanks to extra time.

3 We all know Leicester won the Premier League last season but who was second? A Arsenal; B Spurs; C Man City.

4 Who scored the opening goal in the 2016 FA Cup final? A Jesse Lingard B Juan Mata C Jason Puncheon

5 Who did Pompey lose to in the League Two play-off semi-final in May? A Accrington; B AFC Wimbledon; C Plymouth.

6 Who scored England’s first goal at Euro 2016? A Daniel Sturridge; B Dele Alli; C Eric Dier.

7 Who scored Wales’ first goal at Euro 2016? A Hal Robson-Kanu; B Gareth Bale; C Aaron Ramsey.

8 After Iceland had beaten England in the round of 16 at the Euros, who knocked them out in the next round? A Portugal; B France; C Germany.

9 Who provided the opposition for Sam Allardyce’s one match as England manager? A Slovakia; B Slovenia; C Ukraine.

10 How many days did Allardyce serve as England boss? A 67; B 72; C 77.

11 Brighton lost assistant manager Colin Calderwood to which club a few weeks ago? A MK Dons; B Newcastle; C Aston Villa.

12 How old is the new England manager Gareth Souhtgate? A 44; B 46; C 48.

13 Who are the current leaders of the National League South? A St Albans; B Maidenhead; C Ebbsfleet.

14 How many Sussex sides are there in division one south of the Ryman League this season? A 2; B 3; C 5.

15 As far as the Premier League goes, what will be unusual about this Thursday (December 29)? A Ticket prices will be reduced to £10 for all matches; B Only day in a run of 10 days with no Prem matches; C Coloured boots will be banned in all matches played.

