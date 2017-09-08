Freescoring Common are on the pace

Little Common Football Club will take a break from league action over the coming week having put itself right up there with the early pacesetters.

The Commoners have picked up 16 Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One points from a possible 18, winning their last five matches after drawing the opener at bottom club Southwick.

Those results have put Common second in the early league table, and they possess the best goal difference of anyone having scored 24 goals and conceded just three.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “The disappointment of the draw on the first day against Southwick maybe gave us the kick up the backside we needed to get into gear.

“Since then the response has been great. Five clean sheets in that time and 22 goals or something is ridiculous. The performance levels have been great.

“We’ve got our aspirations, we know where we want to be and so far the boys are doing well.”

A tougher test awaits Common tomorrow (Saturday), however, when they travel to Walton & Hersham in FA Vase first round qualifying.

Walton & Hersham have picked up 10 points from their first five games in the Combined Counties League Premier Division, which is one level above Common.

They also took Bostik League Division One South club Carshalton Athletic to a penalty shoot-out in the Emirates FA Cup last month.

“It will be a different sort of game to the ones we’ve played of late,” continued Eldridge. “I expect them to be quite quick and strong, and quite powerful.

“We might have to be a little bit more cautious in terms of our approach, but we are what we are and we don’t want to change too much.”

Common will be back in action on Tuesday night when they host Ringmer in round one of the Division One Challenge Cup.

Wes Tate is away for both games and Jared Lusted will also miss them both, while Lewis Parsons is away for tomorrow’s match but back for Tuesday’s. Common hope to welcome back Harry Saville and James Maynard.