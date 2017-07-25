Friendly fire as United take on Town

Hastings United’s footballers will continue their pre-season friendlies with a local derby away to Eastbourne Town tonight (Tuesday).

Bostik League Division One South club United will face Southern Combination League Premier Division outfit Town hoping for more of the same after an encouraging display on Saturday.

United began their home friendlies with an impressive 4-0 win at home to Bostik Premier side Kingstonian, with Jack Harris, Simon Johnson, Davide Rodari and Ansu Janneh on target.

Tonight’s game will be United’s third warm-up match and they face four more over the next 11 days before the serious stuff begins on Saturday August 12.

Also tonight, Southern Combination League Division One team Bexhill United will visit reigning East Sussex League champions Hollington United and Little Common, also from Southern Combination Division One, will travel to Premier Division opposition in AFC Uckfield Town.

Town versus Hastings and Uckfield against Common will kick-off at 7.45pm, while the Hollington versus Bexhill fixture will start at 7pm.