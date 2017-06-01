Goalkeeping ace returns to Hastings

Accomplished goalkeeper Josh Pelling has returned to Hastings United, according to the football club’s website.

www.hastingsunited.com announced the signing of Pelling on Wednesday evening as new manager Adam Hinshelwood starts to build his squad for next season.

Pelling, who was at Brighton & Hove Albion as a youngster, was a virtual ever-present at United for two-and-a-half seasons until suffering a serious knee injury against Chipstead in December 2015 which ruled him out for the remainder of that campaign.

Having regained fitness, Pelling joined Horsham for the 2016/17 season, during which he twice played against United in Ryman Football League Division One South. He scooped Horsham’s supporters’ player, players’ player and manager’s player of the season awards.

Pelling’s return to The Pilot Field will fill the goalkeeping void left by the recent departure of Lenny Pidgeley to Margate and he becomes Hinshelwood’s second signing after his former Ark William Parker Academy schoolmate Jack Dixon.

United have arranged a pre-season friendly at home to Kingstonian on Saturday July 22.

Confirmed pre-season friendlies: Tuesday July 18 AFC Uckfield Town (a), Saturday July 22 Kingstonian (h), Tuesday July 25 Eastbourne Town (a), Saturday July 29 Burgess Hill Town (h), Saturday August 5 Worthing (h).