Harris strikes to earn Hastings away point

Hastings United Football Club picked up a very creditable point from its first away game of the season tonight (Monday).

United followed up their weekend win at home to Corinthian-Casuals with a 1-1 draw at Carshalton Athletic in Bostik Football League Division One South.

Both goals came during the second half. Mickel Miller put Carshalton ahead only for Hastings substitute Jack Harris to equalise eight minutes later.

Hastings manager Adam Hinshelwood made three changes to the side which started the Casuals game. Tom Vickers replaced the injured Tom Climpson in defence, while Billy Medlock started up-front in place of Harris and new signing Curtis Gayler replaced Simon Johnson in midfield.

The first half of a clash between two teams who won their opening matches was very scrappy. Carshalton hit the post and had a goalbound shot deflected away by one of their own players, while Hastings were restricted to a couple of long range efforts.

The second half was far livelier than the first and Carshalton, who finished one place and one point behind Hastings last term, drew first blood in the 60th minute at the end of one of several dangerous breaks down the left.

Hastings brought on Harris for Davide Rodari five minutes later and adopted a more direct approach.

It was Harris who levelled the score in the 68th minute. Harris challenged Carshalton goalkeeper Richard Ossai to a floated cross from the right-hand side of the area, and the ball bounced off Harris and dribbled over the line despite the best efforts of a Carshalton defender to keep it out.

Carshalton continued to look dangerous with their fast breaks thereafter and Josh Pelling made some good saves in the Hastings goal. Hastings had their moments too, though, and the hard-working Medlock went close with a free kick.

Hastings: Pelling, Pritchard, Beale, Carey, Aziaya, Vickers, Rodari (Harris), Dixon, Medlock, Gayler (Janneh), Cruttwell. Subs not used: Black, Rodrigues-Barbosa, Dullaway.

* THE Sussex Coast College Hastings United Football Academy open evening will take place at Hastings United Sports & Social Club on Wednesday (August 16) from 6pm.

Potential students will have an opportunity to meet the football academy’s UEFA A Licensed coaches Adam Hinshelwood and Chris Agutter, who will be able to inform on the football and what the full-time football programme will look like week to week.

Sussex Coast College Hastings staff will also be on hand to cover any academic areas and answer any education-related questions.

Kit manufacturer Macron will also be in attendance and will be showing off the new kits and college attire. Potential students will be able to try on and size up before they order for the new season.