Hastings and Common in action tonight

Two of the area's senior football clubs will be in action on home soil tonight (Tuesday).

Hastings United will entertain Sittingbourne in Ryman Football League Division One South, while Little Common will host Steyning Town in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One.

Following their FA Cup victory away to Camberley Town at the weekend, Hastings will return to league action against a Sittingbourne side which has also picked up eight points from its first four games.

United's four league outings so far have produced 15 goals, while Sittingbourne's have yielded 20 so an entertaining contest lies in prospect. United are unbeaten in all competitions this term and have won their two fixtures at The Pilot Field to date.

The U's will be hoping Steve Watt is fit to return having sat out the Camberley game to rest a sore calf. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Little Common, meanwhile, have the chance to go second in the table if they can pick up a fourth victory in six league games.

Jamie Crone scores Little Common's second goal in their 4-1 win at home to Oakwood on Saturday.

Common will be seeking more of the same following Saturday's impressive 4-1 win at home to Oakwood, but they won't be in for an easy ride against a Steyning side which has taken nine points from its first five matches - just one fewer than Common.

Common are likely to field a similar squad, although Anthony Cooper may be struggling for fitness have come off injured at half time on Saturday. Kick-off at the Recreation Ground is 7.30pm.

