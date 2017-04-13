Hastings back on top of country’s scoring charts

Hastings United are the leading scorers in the top eight tiers of English football once again.

United’s 5-1 victory away to South Park last night (Wednesday) has taken them above Tooting & Mitcham United to the top of the country’s scoring charts.

Darren Hare’s side has now scored 120 goals in 43 Ryman Football League Division One South matches, two more than Tooting.

United are fifth in the table and Tooting are five points clear at the top. Both have three games remaining.

Last night’s impressive win has given a four-point cushion over sixth-placed Carshalton Athletic in the race for the final play-off spot of fifth.

Six more points therefore will make absolutely sure of a play-off place, but five more will be sufficient due to United’s vastly superior goal difference.

United are at home to mid-table Walton Casuals on Saturday and away to seventh-placed Lewes on Monday. Their final game of the campaign is at home to Chipstead on Saturday April 22.

Ryman Division One South top 10 (all played 43 matches, 3 remaining): 1 Tooting & Mitcham United 101pts (+66 goal difference), 2 Dorking Wanderers 96 (+55), 3 Greenwich Borough 88 (+44), 4 Corinthian-Casuals 84 (+32), 5 HASTINGS UNITED 79 (+64), 6 Carshalton Athletic 75 (+35), 7 Lewes 74 (+14), 8 Hythe Town 72 (+17), 9 Faversham Town 70 (+31), 10 South Park 67 (+9).

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!