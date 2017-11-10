Hastings chairman steps down from board

Hastings United Football Club chairman Dave Ormerod has resigned from the board of directors.

The very popular Ormerod has been at the helm of the Bostik League Division One South club since spring 2015, but has stepped down due to changing personal circumstances.

A statement from the board of directors on the club website reads: “It is with great regret that the club announces the resignation from the board of directors of chairman Dave Ormerod.

“The club received advice of Dave’s resignation this morning, in which Dave advised that due to his personal circumstances changing dramatically, he could no longer commit so much of his time to the club, although he hoped that he would still be able to find time to attend as many home matches as possible. All at the club are sad at the above news.

“Dave has been around Hastings football for half a century and was an integral part of the club and the club’s committee in the eighties and nineties, during which time he was the club’s treasurer.

“Dave went back to being a supporter during most of Dave Walters’ time (as chairman), but when the opportunity came for him to take over the club with Daren Burney and Peter Sherlock as majority shareholders in mid-2015, he was quick to seize the chance.

“Dave’s hard work and thoroughly likable character will be badly missed at the club, but the club fully appreciates he needs to put his changed personal circumstances first.

“Dave will be absolutely welcomed at The Pilot Field whenever he can get there and the club wishes him well as regards to his changed personal circumstances.”

Hastings are currently 18th in the league table and they are next in action away to Ashford United tomorrow (Saturday).