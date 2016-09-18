Hastings' finest footballer plays 600th Premier League game

A Hastings born and raised footballer celebrated his 600th Premier League appearance with a goal.

Gareth Barry scored the equaliser as Everton came from behind to win 3-1 at home to Middlesbrough on Saturday and go second in the table.

The former Ark William Parker Academy pupil made his top flight debut for Aston Villa against Sheffield Wednesday back in 1998.

The 35-year-old was with Villa from 1998-2009 before spending five years at Manchester City (winning the FA Cup in 2011 and the Premier League in 2012), the last of which was on loan at Everton, who he subsequently joined on a permanent basis.

Barry, who also won 53 caps for England and played in the 2010 World Cup, is now into his 20th season of senior football and says he still feels as good as he did at 30.

If the ever-present, evergreen midfielder can continue to appear consistently through to the end of this season, he could feasibly claim the number one spot.

Ryan Giggs is the current record holder with 632 appearances, with Frank Lampard second on 609, but neither are still playing in the Premier League.

