Haywards Heath Town hit seven past YM to finish top of the SCFL Premier - but are awaiting trophy

Haywards Heath Town beat Horsham YMCA 7-1 to win the Southern Combination Football League Premier Division in style - but they have not been given the trophy as the league decides on claims they played a suspended player.

The Sussex FA, Kent FA and the FA are all involved in the decision after claims Melford Simpson was played whilst suspended. There could be a potential 12-point deduction which would hand the title to Shoreham

Joel Daly scored twice to make it 2-0 after 32 minutes before Kane Louis made it 3-0 before half time.

YM made it 3-1 on 54 minutes before Jamie Weston hit Heath's fourth with 23 minutes to go.

The floodgates then opened as Trevor McCreadie, George Hayward and Melford Simpson scored to make it 7-1.

Title rivals Shoreham lost 1-0 away at Arundel and this meant Shaun Saunders men finished top by four points.