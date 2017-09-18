Hollington go two clear as Social hit eight

Hollington United have opened up a two-point lead at the top of the Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division after the third weekend of the season.

The reigning champions made it three convincing wins out of three with a 5-1 victory at home to Robertsbridge United on Saturday.

Bexhill Town attacking player Billy Trickett tries to skip away from Sidley United defender Anthony Cooper.

Doni Dovla (2), Sam White, Ricky Martin and Luke Woodley got the Hollington goals, while Philip Green scored the Robertsbridge consolation.

Rye Town and Battle Baptists have also yet to drop a point, although they’ve both only played two matches.

Battle were without a fixture last weekend, while Rye - who had their blank Saturday the previous weekend - made it back-to-back 2-0 victories by winning at home to Sedlescombe Rangers. Richard ‘Alfie’ Weller scored both the goals.

Hawkhurst United are the top flight’s other unbeaten side, although they dropped their first points in a 3-3 draw at home to Crowhurst.

Loukas Bradbury netted for 10-man Crowhurst, who gained their first point at the second attempt.

The biggest winners of the weekend in the Premier Division were St Leonards Social, who triumphed 8-1 away to Ore Athletic. Shane Ryan claimed a hat-trick for Social, whose other scorers were Greg Bennett, Colton Alleyne-Davis, Brett Patten, Mark Larkin and Brad Pitts. Andrew Dalhouse scored Ore’s consolation.

Sidley United made it back-to-back wins with a 1-0 victory away to Bexhill Town. Sean Baldwin scored the only goal of a match which ended 10-a-side.

Bexhill AAC and Hastings Rangers boast nine points out of nine at the top in Division One.

AAC have the edge on goal difference following a 9-1 victory at home to Herstmonceux. Andy Atkin claimed four of the goals, Darren Witham scored two, and there was one apiece for Jake Stiles, Daniel Goergen and Luke Dangerfield. Mark Stillwell notched Herstmonceux’s first goal of the campaign.

Rangers continued their 100 percent record with a 2-1 win away to Westfield II. Joshua Blanche and Michael Field were on target for Rangers, while Toby Pearce struck for a Westfield side still searching for its first point.

Northiam 75 are the second tier’s other unbeaten team, although their perfect start was ended by a 2-2 draw away to Wadhurst United. Scott Embery’s double for Northiam was cancelled out by the goals of Oliver Vidler and Matt Harman.

Four different players were on the scoresheet as The JC Tackleway made it two wins out of three with a 4-0 success at home to Rock-a-Nore. Toby Shaw, Adam Hull, Josh Eaton and Steven Benton got the goals.

Little Common II picked up their first point at the third attempt with a 1-1 draw away to Mountfield United. Conor Chilton scored for the Commoners.

No team has a 100 percent record in Division Two after the top two both dropped points.

Early leaders Sovereign Saints were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Bexhill United II. The goals of Philip Broom and Jack Griffin for Saints were matched by Jack Matthews and Jacob Lee for Bexhill.

Second-placed St Leonards Social II lost 5-2 at home to a Peche Hill Select side which is three points off the pace with a game in hand.

Icklesham Casuals head a quartet of teams on four points following a 7-0 victory at home to Battle Baptists II, who are the only team in the third tier yet to gain a point.

Wittersham have drawn their opening two games after sharing six goals at home to Bexhill Rovers. Liam Sayer (2) and Chris Catt scored Wittersham’s goals, while Hishem Azzouz, James Kelly and Luke Alais hit the net for Rovers.

Punnetts Town and Victoria Baptists are level on nine points from three matches at the top of Division Three.

Goal-hungry Punnetts have already netted a remarkable 27 times and were the highest scorers across the six divisions on Saturday for their 11-2 victory at home to Hawkhurst United II.

Tim Johnson, Tom Goodey, Jack Divall and Anthony Harvey scored two apiece for Punnetts, whose other scorers were Louis Walder and George Coleman.

Victoria Baptists continued their fine start with a 6-0 win at home to Magham Down. Joshua Macdonald plundered a hat-trick, and Thomas Macdonald, Danny Bunn and Joshua Richardson chipped in with one each.

Sandhurst’s winning start ended with a 3-2 defeat away to a Sedlescombe Rangers II team which is still unbeaten with seven points from a possible nine. Harry Young and Andrew Turner struck for Sandhurst, but Kye Phillips, Ashley Russell and Liam Baker won it for Sedlescombe.

The JC Tackleway II picked up their first win of the season in style with a 6-0 victory at home to Ticehurst. Six different players - Wayne Morris, Danyal Aldous, Andrew Olorenshaw, Terry Robinson, Callum Fisher and Harry Blunden - got on the scoresheet.

Nick Gamble scored four goals to help Pebsham Sibex end their losing start with a 5-3 triumph away to Catsfield. Dean Fuller also netted for Sibex.

Bexhill Broncos are the only team in Division Four with three wins out of three.

The Broncos continued their winning start with a 4-1 victory at home to Cranbrook Town. The goals of Matthew Stephens (2), Jack Harman and Spencer Cornelious did the damage.

Second-placed Bexhill AAC II dropped their first points, but did at least remain unbeaten following a 1-1 draw at home to Ninfield VFC. Dominic Sinden scored for AAC and Alex Southall netted for Ninfield, who picked up their first point in the league at the second attempt.

Orington made it two wins out of three with a 5-0 success away to Burwash.

Connor Easton scored four goals as South Coast Athletico gained their first points in the league at the third attempt with a 5-2 win at home to Sovereign Saints II. Lee Finnigan also netted for Athletico, while Amer Sepahi and Mohamed Moussa notched for 10-man Saints.

Ayrton Ellis was another man to score four goals as West Hill United also got off the mark in style, winning 6-2 at home to Parkfield. Tyler Smith and Adam Jennings completed West Hill’s goal haul against a Parkfield team whose goals were scored by Timotey Tockas and Steven Brooks.

Division Five leaders Hampden Park gained their third win out of three without even kicking a ball after scheduled visitors Wittersham II failed to raise a team.

Sedlescombe Rangers III are also on nine points following their 6-4 victory in a 10-goal thriller away to Northiam II.

Philip Hatch scored a hat-trick for Sedlescombe, and there was one each for Thomas Ellis, James Hopkinson and Aidan Aspinall. Hayden Reed and Joseph Powell netted two apiece for Northiam.

Herstmonceux II made it two wins out of two with a 3-1 success at home to AFC Hollington. The goals of Ryan Bennett (2) and Curtis Eyres won it for Herstmonceux, despite James Duff hitting the target for Hollington.

Robertsbridge United II took their tally to six points from three matches by winning 2-0 at home to a Beckley Rangers side still seeking its first point and goal in the league. Paul Rockett and Joe Lyne got the goals.

Battle Baptists III chalked up their first victory in emphatic fashion with a 9-1 triumph away to Icklesham Casuals II. Dean Boyd plundered a hat-trick, Jamie Crouch struck twice, and Anthony Hickman, Adam Robinson and Liam Chantler completed Battle’s tally.