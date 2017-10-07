Impressive Hastings march on in FA Youth Cup

Hastings United Football Club continued its terrific progress in the FA Youth Cup with an impressive away victory last night (Friday).

United won 3-0 against Bognor Regis Town in second round qualifying to set up a home third round qualifying tie against Bromley, which is due to be played the week commencing Monday October 16.

Cam Clark gave Hastings a half time lead, Sonny Dullaway doubled the advantage with a fine goal shortly after the turnaround and Alvin Dasi got the third to seal the team’s third win in the prestigious national under-18 competition this season.

Hastings will seek to consolidate top spot in the Football Conference Youth Alliance Division B, meanwhile, when they travel to Dover Athletic on Wednesday afternoon.

The academy side has won its opening three league games this season without conceding a goal, the first of which was a 4-0 success away to Bognor.