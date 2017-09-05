In-form Common seek to continue rampant run

Little Common Football Club will seek to continue its red hot form in another home fixture tonight (Tuesday).

The Commoners will entertain Seaford Town in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One. Kick-off at The Oval is 7.45pm.

Common have won their last five games in all competitions, scoring 20 goals and conceding none. Three of those victories have been by a 5-0 margin, including Saturday’s success away to Midhurst & Easebourne.

In-form striker Lewis Hole is already up to 10 goals for the campaign having netted eight in the last three matches, including hat-tricks the last two Saturdays.

Common are third in the early league table with 13 points from a possible 15 and they could go top tonight if they win and current pacesetters Selsey drop points at home to Storrington.

But they will need to be on their game because opponents Seaford have also started well, picking up 10 points from their first five encounters. Their only defeat, incidentally, was a 3-1 loss at home to Common’s crosstown rivals Bexhill United on Bank Holiday Monday.