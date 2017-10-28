Key month for table-topping Common

Little Common Football Club is approaching what player-manager Russell Eldridge believes could be a key month in its season.

The Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One leaders will host Steyning Town today (Saturday) before a trio of away games against Selsey, Lingfield and Billingshurst.

Eldridge said: “I think we’re coming into a tough run of fixtures. I think the next month or four weeks are going to be very important in terms of our position in the league and where we want to end up.”

Common continue to lead the way on goal difference having won 10 and drawn one of their first dozen league matches, scoring 49 goals along the way.

They are 10 points and four places better off than tomorrow’s opponents, although Steyning have won their last three fixtures and scored 12 goals in the process.

“I would imagine we will be in for a tough game because they’ve had some good results recently,” added Eldridge. “Every game is vital and we want to make sure we keep on winning as many games as possible - Saturday will be no different.”

Lewis Parsons, Wes Tate and Harry Saville will return, while Eldridge is battling to shake off a thigh strain. Kick-off at The Oval is 3pm.