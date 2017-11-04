Leaders Common hit 50 goal mark

Little Common Football Club heads into November top of the table and having scored 50 league goals already this season.

The Commoners brought up their half-century in just 13 Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One games with a 1-0 victory at home to Steyning Town last weekend.

Player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “Those little things are nice and do go down well. As well as scoring the goals, it’s been pleasing to concede as few goals as we have done.

“The main thing is to get the win and that’s what we’re doing at the moment. We’ve got to make sure we keep on maintaining those levels and keep getting those results where we can.”

Common lead the way on goal difference from second-placed Wick, with both clubs having won 11, drawn one and lost one so far.

Not only are Common the division’s highest scorers, but they have also conceded fewer than anybody else, resulting in a remarkable +42 goal difference.

Common now embark on a run of three consecutive away league fixtures, the first two of them against teams in the top five.

They will make the long journey to fifth-placed Selsey today (Saturday, kick-off 3pm) and Eldridge hopes to return following a thigh strain. Bradley Pritchard has returned to Hastings United after his loan spell with Common came to an end.