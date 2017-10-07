Leaders Common target ninth successive league win

Little Common Football Club is three points clear at the top of the table having scored a remarkable 40 goals in its first nine league games.
The Commoners have picked up 25 Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One points from a possible 27 and their goal difference is an amazing +36 having conceded only four times.
Player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “It has been a very good start. I couldn’t really have asked for much more from the boys and it’s a real collective effort. We have individuals that have those special moments that can win games, but everyone plays their part.
“I guess the difficult thing is to keep it going. When you’re doing well, teams try a bit harder and want to be the team to beat you. We can’t take anything for granted and we have to be fully focused every time we go on the pitch.
“We don’t get over-excited when we win and don’t get too down when we lose. We’re in a good position, but we’ll take each game as it comes.”
Common, who have scored the most goals in the division and conceded the fewest, will seek a ninth straight league win when they host mid-table Oakwood today (Saturday).
Eldridge expects to welcome back a few players who missed the midweek cup defeat to AFC Uckfield Town, although Wes Tate will serve the final game of his suspension. Kick-off is 3pm.
TODAY’S FOOTBALL FIXTURES
MACRON STORE SOUTHERN COMBINATION LEAGUE (3pm)
Division One
Bexhill United v Lingfield
Little Common v Oakwood
MACRON EAST SUSSEX FOOTBALL LEAGUE (3pm)
Premier Division
Hollington United v St Leonards Social
Sedlescombe Rangers v Battle Baptists
Division One
Herstmonceux v Wadhurst United
Little Common II v Rock-a-Nore
Division Two
Battle Baptists II v Bexhill Rovers
Icklesham Casuals v Sovereign Saints
Wittersham v Bexhill United II
Division Three
Catsfield v Magham Down (2pm)
Hawkhurst United II v The JC Tackleway II
Punnetts Town v Sedlescombe Rangers II
Sandhurst v Victoria Baptists
Division Four
Bexhill Broncos v Burwash
Cranbrook Town v Orington
Ninfield VFC v Parkfield
Sovereign Saints II v Bexhill AAC II
West Hill United v South Coast Athletico
Division Five
AFC Hollington v Northiam 75 II
Battle Baptists III v Beckley Rangers
Hampden Park v Icklesham Casuals II
Robertsbridge United II v Herstmonceux II
Sedlescombe Rangers III v West Hill United II
Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup
1st round (2.30pm)
Crowhurst v Bexhill Town
Rye Town v Ore Athletic
Sidley United v Robertsbridge United
Westfield v Hawkhurst United
Hastings & District FA Junior Cup
1st round (2.30pm)
Bexhill AAC v Ticehurst
Mountfield United v St Leonards Social II
Northiam 75 v Westfield II
Peche Hill Select v Pebsham Sibex
The JC Tackleway v Hollington United II
