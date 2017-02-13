Majority of league programme beats cold snap

Nineteen matches involving Macron East Sussex Football League clubs beat the cold snap on Saturday.

Twelve of them were in the league itself and Westfield II chalked up only their second Premier Division win of the season by triumphing 6-4 in a 10-goal thriller at home to Ore Athletic.

Ore scored through former Westfield player Steven Thomson (2), Luke Towner and Jordan Harley, but Westfield prevailed to move five points above bottom side Rock-a-Nore.

There were three matches in Division One and Mountfield United claimed their first league win of the campaign by coming from 3-0 and 4-3 down to prevail 5-4 in a cracking game away to third-placed Crowhurst.

Matt Tidmarsh (2), Andrew Auguarde and Ben Waite were among the scorers for Mountfield, while Reece Johnson, Tom Winch, Gary Croft and Shane Ryan all found the net for Crowhurst.

Icklesham Casuals and The JC Tackleway played out a 2-2 draw, which moves second-bottom Icklesham level on points with third-bottom Northiam 75. The goals of Steffan Davies and Phil Badrock for Icklesham were cancelled out by Danyal Aldous and Josh Eaton for Tackleway.

Old Hastonians and St Leonards Social tussle for possession during their Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup quarter-final.

Ryan McTear’s goal couldn’t prevent fourth-placed Little Common II from being edged out 2-1 away to a Wadhurst United team which is now just one place and one point behind them.

Easily the day’s biggest winners were Mayfield, who consolidated fourth place in Division Two with a 12-0 thrashing of Hastings Athletic.

A 45-yard lob by Paul Steed couldn’t save Burwash from losing 4-1 at home to a Hastings Rangers side which moves up to second. Danny Turner (2), Joe Harmer and Terry Smith struck for Rangers, who are five points behind leaders Bexhill AAC with two games in hand.

Punnetts Town jumped above Catsfield to fourth in Division Three after beating them 4-2 away from home. Anthony Luke and Harry Atkins found the net for Catsfield.

St Leonards Social on the attack against Old Hastonians at Bexhill Road.

Pebsham Sibex climbed out of the bottom two and up to seventh on the back of a 3-0 win at home to Orington. Nick Gamble claimed a brace and was joined on the scoresheet by Dayne Beaumont.

Division Four leaders Sovereign Saints suffered their first league defeat of the season with a 3-0 loss at home to Victoria Baptists, for whom James Bellett scored a hat-trick.

The Saints still enjoy a seven-point advantage over second-placed The JC Tackleway II, however, and Baptists are now into the top three.

Wittersham II’s bid for the Division Five title was strengthened without even playing because second-placed Bexhill Broncos lost 1-0 at home to mid-table Robertsbridge United II. Justin Hardy’s goal inflicted only a second league loss of the season on the Broncos.

Bexhill Spartans remain bottom, but are now level on points with Icklesham Casuals II after a George Brooks double earned them a 2-2 draw at home to West Hill United II. Ayrton Ellis and Benjamin Britt scored for the visitors.

For their part Icklesham were edged out 2-1 away to Sedlescombe Rangers III, who climbed above West Hill to eighth. Sixteen-year-old James Hopkinson scored his first goal for Sedlescombe, whose other came via a Matt Davey penalty. Lee Pierce netted for Icklesham.

All four of the Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup quarter-finals were completed and the Premier Division’s top two experienced mixed fortunes.

League leaders Hollington United made it to the last four with a narrow 4-3 victory over Sedlescombe Rangers in a match switched to Hollington. Glenn Woodhurst (2), Dale Penn and Sam White were on target for Hollington, while Mike Booth (2) and Luke Davies scored for Sedlescombe.

Hollington will visit Sidley United in the semi-finals after the Blues pulled off a splendid 2-1 win against a Battle Baptists outfit lying second in the league. James Bailey and Sean Baldwin scored for Sidley in a match where all the goals came during the second half. Thomas Cann pulled one back for Battle.

In the other half of the draw, a Daniel Mcgahan brace saw Hawkhurst United beat Robertsbridge United 2-1. The hosts replied with a goal from Jethro Warren.

Hawkhurst will host Old Hastonians in the semi-finals after goals from Liam Sayer, Damien Bourne and Daniel Foster gave the Stones a 3-1 victory at home to St Leonards Social.

Two first half goals from Andrew Matthews gave Division Three side Bexhill United II a fine 2-0 victory against Division One high-flyers Bexhill Town in a Hastings & District FA Junior Cup quarter-finals. The Pirates’ reward is a home semi-final against Division One leaders Rye Town.

Alex Williams scored four goals as Division Two leaders Bexhill AAC won 7-2 away to Northiam 75, from Division One, in a Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup quarter-final.

Williams was joined on the scoresheet by Darren Witham, Ashley Wiggins and Andy Atkin, while Northiam responded with goals from Stephen Housago and James Fielding.

Division Five club Cranbrook Town are through to the semi-finals of the Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup after a 2-1 win against Division Three title hopefuls Hollington United II.

Ben Cooper claimed both goals for Cranbrook in their ninth successive victory. Hollington scored through Emile Tambeh.

