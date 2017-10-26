Majority of matches beat the storm

Storm Brian failed to prevent the vast majority of last weekend’s Macron East Sussex Football League programme going ahead.

Seven games succumbed to the elements on an extremely windy afternoon punctuated by the odd heavy downpour, but 22 matches across the league’s six divisions were completed.

AFC Hollington and Beckley Rangers shared 10 goals at a blustery Bexhill Road.

Hollington United continued their smooth progress at the top of the Premier Division with a 4-0 victory away to Bexhill Town.

Andrew Corrigan, Ross Southwood, Doni Dovla and Glenn Woodhurst scored for Hollington, who have won all six of their league games to date, scoring 25 goals and conceding only two.

Second-placed Battle Baptists remain two points behind Hollington having played an extra match following a good 3-1 win at home to Sidley United.

Josh Elliott-Noye gave Sidley a half time lead, but goals in the last half-an-hour from Finlay Garlick, Dale Vinall and Caleb Spicer Dreeling turned the game in Battle’s favour.

A Beckley Rangers player stretches to bring the ball under control.

Third-placed Rye Town made it 13 points from a possible 15 with a 3-2 success at home to Hawkhurst United.

Sammy Foulkes scored a 90th minute winner for Rye, who had earlier opened up a 2-0 lead in the first 20 minutes through an own goal and another one for the prolific Richard Weller. Strikes by Daniel McGahan and Conrad Woodgate got Hawkhurst back on level terms.

Rye and Hollington are the only two remaining unbeaten sides in the top flight, and they will meet at Gibbons Field tomorrow (Saturday).

Ore Athletic picked up their first league win of the season - and moved off the bottom of the Premier Division in the process - with a 3-1 victory at home to Robertsbridge United.

Connor Benton Powell equalised for Robertsbridge at one stage in the first half, but Ore prevailed via goals from Ashley Platts, Luke Towner and Andrew Dalhouse.

Only two games went ahead in Division One as the other three scheduled fixtures were postponed.

Hastings Rangers consolidated top spot with a 5-1 win at home to Rock-a-Nore. Liam Miles (2), Jack Fletcher, Brett Moor and Mark Blanche were on target for Rangers in their sixth league victory out of seven. Samuel Ladson-Wright notched for the Rocks.

Northiam 75 replaced Bexhill AAC in second after beating them 2-1 away from home. Goals from Nathan Clemans and Scott Embery won it for Northiam, who are two points behind Hastings Rangers with a game in hand. Andy Atkin had equalised for an AAC side which is now three points off the pace.

Division Two leaders Icklesham Casuals picked up three more points without kicking a ball as scheduled visitors Mayfield were unable to raise a side.

Second-placed Sovereign Saints are two points behind Icklesham having played a match less after their 6-1 success at home to Hollington United II.

Goal machine Philip Broom scored a hat-trick, George Sambrook struck twice and George Wheeler got the other for Saints. Brady Bowles netted for Hollington.

St Leonards Social II moved above Hollington into the top four on the back of a 3-2 triumph at home to third-placed Bexhill United II. Jacob Shelton and Andrew Matthews scored for Bexhill, but Mark Larkin’s double and one from Kieran Martin gave Social the points.

Peche Hill Select moved up to sixth courtesy of a 4-2 win at home to Bexhill Rovers. Ryan Rankin scored twice, and Sam Harris-Green and Shane Friend netted one apiece for Peche Hill.

Four games were played in Division Three and leaders Sedlescombe Rangers II made it 19 points from a possible 24 with a 6-1 win at home to Ticehurst.

Liam Baker and Toby Hicks scored two apiece, and one each from Gavin Moffat Bailey and Kye Phillips put Sedlescombe four points clear of second-placed Punnetts Town, albeit having played three more matches.

Punnetts’ match away to third-placed Catsfield was postponed and fourth-placed Sandhurst missed the chance to move into the top three as they lost 4-2 at home to Pebsham Sibex.

Chris Jones bagged a hat-trick and Jared Beaumont got the other for Sibex, while Craig Walsh and Andrew Turner scored for Sandhurst.

Fifth-placed Victoria Baptists moved level on points with Sandhurst by dint of a 3-2 success at home to The JC Tackleway II. Harry Blunden’s brace for Tackleway was eclipsed by a Thomas Macdonald hat-trick for the Baptists.

Magham Down gained their second league win of the campaign via a 3-1 victory away to bottom side Hawkhurst United II. Strikes by Jamie Bundy (2) and Jamie Cherryman gave Magham the spoils, despite having a man sent-off.

Just two points separate the leading three teams in Division Four after the top two both dropped points on Saturday.

Top dogs Orington were beaten 3-0 at home to fourth-placed South Coast Athletico, whose scorers were Wayne March, Luke Darvill and Connor Easton.

Second-placed Bexhill AAC II missed the chance to go top, but did at least recover from two goals down to salvage a 3-3 draw away to Parkfield. Goals from Scott Oliver, Jason Callow and Dominic Sinden rescued a point for AAC.

Third-placed Bexhill Broncos made the most of the teams above them stumbling with an impressive 6-1 win at home to Ninfield VFC.

Matthew Stephens banged in a hat-trick for the Broncos, whose tally was completed by one apiece from Jack Hickman, Jack Harman and Andy Darby. Michael Stephens nabbed Ninfield’s consolation.

Cranbrook Town climbed to sixth via a 2-0 triumph away to fifth-placed Sovereign Saints II.

With previous leaders Hampden Park fixtureless last weekend, Sedlescombe Rangers III went top of Division Five thanks to a 3-1 win away to Herstmonceux II.

Strikes by Thomas Ellis, Ryan Edwards and Aidan Aspinall gave Sedlescombe a seventh league victory out of seven. Mark Stillwell replied for fourth-placed Herstmonceux.

Third-placed Robertsbridge United II squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home to Wittersham II.

Goals from Bradley Lyne and Jason Marsh had seemingly put Robertsbridge in charge, but they conceded twice in a minute as Wittersham hit back to record their third draw of the season.

The battle of the bottom two at the start of the weekend produced a thrilling 5-5 draw between AFC Hollington and Beckley Rangers.

Hollington’s tally was made up of two goals apiece from Danny Leach and James Collins, and one by Michael Taylor. Rhys Piggott banged in a hat-trick for Beckley, whose other scorers were Harry Charles and Matthew Rogers.

An Adam Knight hat-trick gave Icklesham Casuals II a 3-0 victory away to a Northiam 75 II team which had two players sent-off.

Like Icklesham, West Hill United II also picked up their second league win of the season, triumphing 3-2 at home to Battle Baptists III. Stephen Cresswell, Shaun Spurdens and Murphy Mitchell scored for West Hill, and Anthony Hickman and Jamie Crouch hit the net for Battle.