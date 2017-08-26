Medlock strikes at the double in Hastings win

Hastings United Football Club continued its unbeaten start to the season with a good away win this afternoon (Saturday).

Adam Hinshelwood’s side made it seven points from a possible nine in Bostik Football League Division One South by winning 2-1 away to Ramsgate.

Billy Medlock was the hero with both of Hastings’ goals, either side of a Ramsgate penalty, on a very warm August afternoon in east Kent.

Ollie Rowe made his first appearance of the season after recovering from injury, while youngsters Ansu Janneh and Ollie Black both made the starting line-up. Jack Dixon was named as captain in the absence of Simon Johnson.

Hastings drew first blood in the 12th minute. Medlock ran through and rounded Ramsgate goalkeeper Luke Watkins before finding the net.

The visitors’ lead lasted just nine minutes, though. Hastings conceded a rather soft penalty and Tom Chapman tucked it away.

Clearcut chances were in short supply until Hastings grabbed what proved to be the winner in the sixth minute of the second half. Medlock punished a mix-up in the Ramsgate defence by firing into the top corner from 10 yards - his third goal in the last two games.

Hastings goalkeeper Josh Pelling was called into action to save an Alfie Paxman free kick, but his opposite number Watkins was also required to make a couple of decent stops, one of them from Janneh, as Hastings secured their first away league win of the season at the second attempt.

Hastings are one of no less than seven teams on seven points and they will entertain one of the others, Lewes, on Monday, kick-off 3pm. Walton Casuals, incidentally, are the only club with the full house of nine points.

Hastings: Pelling, Pritchard, Cruttwell, Vickers, Aziaya, Rowe (Rodrigues-Barbosa), Rodari, Dixon, Medlock (Harris), Janneh, Black. Subs not used: Rogers, Carey, Gayler.