New boys likely to feature for United

New signings Sam Adams and Charlie Horlock could well feature for Hastings United Football Club today (Saturday).

Adams and Horlock, both of whom signed during the week, are expected to go straight into the squad for the Bostik League Division One South game away to Phoenix Sports.

Hastings United captain Simon Johnson slides in to a tackle against Dulwich. Picture courtesy Scott White

Popular midfielder Adams has returned to Hastings after just over a year with Hythe Town, while goalkeeper Horlock has arrived from Eastbourne Borough on a month’s loan following the departure of Josh Pelling to Dorking Wanderers.

The fitness of Simon Johnson and Sam Beale was due to be assessed. Both players returned from injury in the FA Cup defeat at Dulwich Hamlet last weekend, but both subsequently experienced reactions and didn’t train on Tuesday.

Hastings and Phoenix have almost identical league records so far, both having won two, drawn one and lost one of their first four games, and both have a +1 goal difference.

Bexleyheath-based Phoenix finished ninth in Division One North last term before being transferred to Division One South for this season.

Phoenix, whose squad includes former Hastings forward Frankie Sawyer, won 2-0 at home to Eastbourne Town in the FA Cup last weekend, both goals coming fairly late on.

Elsewhere today, Little Common will travel to Walton & Hersham in FA Vase first round qualifying and Bexhill United will make the long trip to Midhurst & Easebourne in Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One.

Westfield will host still pointless Ferring in Southern Combination League Division Two seeking a third win in their last four games. Kick-off at The Parish Field is 3pm.

There is also a full programme of Macron East Sussex Football League action.