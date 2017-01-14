Plenty of football set to beat the chill

Despite the wintry weather of the last few days, there should be plenty of football happening in the locality this afternoon (Saturday).
Bexhill United's match at home to Oakwood in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One is among those set to go ahead. Kick-off at The Polegrove is 2pm.
Also on is Westfield's visit from Rustington in Southern Combination Football League Division Two after The Parish Field pitch passed a precautionary inspection this morning. That one will also begin at 2pm.
Although some games in the Macron East Sussex Football League have been postponed, the majority of the fixtures are still on as things stand. See the full list below.
As previously reported, Hastings United's scheduled trip to Three Bridges in Ryman Football League Division One South was postponed yesterday afternoon because of snow.
TODAY'S FOOTBALL FIXTURES
RYMAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Division 1 South
Three Bridges p-p Hastings United
MACRON STORE SOUTHERN COMBINATION FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Division 1
Bexhill United v Oakwood (2pm)
Ringmer v Little Common (3pm)
Division 2
Westfield v Rustington (2pm)
MACRON EAST SUSSEX FOOTBALL LEAGUE (2PM)
Premier Division
Eastbourne Rangers v Ore Athletic
Robertsbridge United v Hawkhurst United
Rock-a-Nore p-p Battle Baptists
Sedlescombe Rangers v Hollington United
Sidley United v Old Hastonians
St Leonards Social p-p Westfield II
Division 1
Crowhurst p-p Northiam 75
Herstmonceux v Bexhill Town
Little Common II v Icklesham Casuals
Mountfield United p-p Wadhurst United
The JC Tackleway v Rye Town (at Rye)
Division 2
Bexhill AAC v Mayfield
Burwash p-p Hastings Athletic (Hastings Athletic suspended)
Hastings Rangers v Ticehurst
St Leonards Social II p-p Eastbourne Athletic
Westfield III v Peche Hill Select
Division 3
Battle Baptists II p-p Pebsham Sibex
Bexhill Rovers v Sedlescombe Rangers II
Hailsham Athletico v Bexhill United II
Hollington United II p-p Punnetts Town
Orington v Catsfield
Division 4
Magham Down p-p Sovereign Saints
Mayfield II v Bexhill AAC II
Sandhurst v The JC Tackleway II
Victoria Baptists v Hawkhurst United II
Division 5
Hampden Park v Sedlescombe Rangers III
Icklesham Casuals II v Robertsbridge United II
Northiam 75 II v Bexhill Broncos
West Hill United II p-p Cranbrook Town
Wittersham II v Bexhill Spartans
ESFL CHAIRMAN’S CHALLENGE CUP
3rd round
Parkfield v Battle Baptists III (1.30pm)
