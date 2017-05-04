Search

RUMOUR MILL: Griezmann agrees £280k-a-week contract with Manchester United | Red Devils willing to pay French striker’s £89m buy-out clause in package worth £170m | Bayern Munich in talks for Sanchez | Bournemouth close in on Defoe deal | Barca to offer £51m for Coutinho | Chelsea looking to offload Willian | PSG set their sights on Mancini

Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann

0
Have your say

Griezmann to Manchester United is rumbling on!

Today's transfer news.