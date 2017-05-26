Search

RUMOUR MILL: Rooney offered two huge £50m deals to leave Man United | Arsenal offer contract rebel Sanchez £270,000-a-week | Chelsea will accept £60m for Costa | Ronaldo could face five-year prison sentence for tax fraud | PSG and AC Milan want Stoke’s Arnautovic | Liverpool will have to pay up to £60m for RB Leipzig midfielder Keita

