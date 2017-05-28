Squad all set for FA Cup quarter-final

The locally-based Sussex Futsal Club is gearing up for an FA Futsal Cup quarter-final against the current holders.

Sussex will host Oxford City Lions at Eastbourne Sports Park today (Sunday). Kick-off is 2.30pm and admission is free.

They will hoping to continue the form which caused a huge shock in the previous round when Sussex knocked out London Helvecia, the number one ranked team in England.

FA National Futsal Super League South Division Two champions Sussex took a 2-0 lead only for Helvecia, who won all 14 of their Super League South matches, to make it 2-2 half time.

Sussex made tactical changes at the break and went on to clinch a 6-4 victory over a Helvecia side which had two players red carded.

Sam Cruttwell scored four of the goals, and there was one apiece for Carlos Catarino and Jorge Gay. The Sussex squad was completed by Matt Cruttwell, Jimmy Elford, Carlos Visiedo De Amo, Alan Foster, Carlos Gomez, Maxime Agnoly and Nuno Henriques.

Elford said: “It was a fantastic all-round performance. Not many people outside of the club gave us a chance, which took all the pressure off us. We know what our target is for the FA Cup and everyone within the club will be giving 100% to achieve this.”