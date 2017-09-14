Star Sanchez swaps Spain for Hastings

A professional futsal player has arrived in Hastings.
Sussex Futsal has completed the major signing of Abraham Sanchez, who arrives from the top division in Spain - the best league in the world.
The 33-year-old has played in Spain, France, Romania, Italy and other countries around Europe. He had offers from around Europe, but opted for a move to Hastings to play for Sussex Futsal.
Sanchez is sponsored by Umbro and the deal has been made possible by Sussex Futsal’s main club sponsor Knight Accountants.
He said: “I had offer(s) from Europe. I chose Sussex because I can see it is a family. I am very happy to help with the project.
“I meet with (the) president and I like the ambition and the people. I am looking forward to coaching the children as there are many benefits of futsal to a football player.”
Sanchez will also coach in the club’s youth academy, which trains at William Parker Sports Centre on Thursdays - under-7s to under-10s from 6-7pm and under-11s to under-14s from 7-8pm.
For players who sign up by September 30, the cost is £25 per month, which includes playing kit and the opportunity to play in futsal festivals. Call 07486 540260 for more information.
Sussex Futsal Club enjoyed an outstanding 2016/17 season, reaching The FA Futsal Cup final and being crowned FA National Futsal Super League South Division Two champions.
