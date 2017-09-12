Trio lead the way in top flight

Three teams are locked together on six points at the top of Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division after week two of the new season.

Reigning champions Hollington United have the edge on goal difference following their second successive victory and clean sheet, a 3-0 win at home to Ore Athletic.

Hollington United II and Bexhill United II tussle for possession.

Luke Woodley, Doni Dovla and Ade Olorunda got the goals for a Hollington side which has made an ominously strong start.

Hawkhurst United also made it back-to-back wins with a 2-1 success at home to Sedlescombe Rangers. Thomas McClintock and Daniel McGahan netted for the Hawks, while Mike Booth was on target for Sedlescombe.

Battle Baptists complete the leading trio after they narrowly prevailed for the second game running, coming from behind to win 2-1 away to Robertsbridge United.

Jethro Warren converted a penalty for the second successive match to give Robertsbridge a half time lead. Adam Higgins-Gooch also netted from the spot to bring Battle level and Yordan Yordanov completed the turnaround.

Midfield action from the Hollington United II versus Bexhill United II game.

After suffering a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Hollington on the opening day, Sidley United hit back in fine style with a 5-1 win at home to a Crowhurst side playing its first match.

Sidley raced into a 4-0 half time lead and added a fifth after the turnaround before Crowhurst nabbed a consolation. Sean Baldwin and Anthony Cooper netted twice each for the Blues, while Gary Croft struck for promoted Crowhurst.

The other top flight match was a tale of two penalties. Brett Patten scored from the spot for St Leonards Social and Josh Clifford did likewise for Bexhill Town in a 1-1 draw which means both teams have their first point on the board.

It’s a similar story at the top of Division One where again three teams are level on six points after another afternoon of high scoring contests.

Hollington United II celebrate scoring the only goal of their match against Bexhill United II.

Hastings Rangers head the early table following a 5-3 success at home to Wadhurst United, taking their goal tally to 13 already. Mark Blanche (2), Louis Loureiro, Michael Field and Jack Fletcher did the damage for Rangers. Zak Mckay, David Jackson and Liam Sharpe retaliated.

Northiam 75 made it six points and 11 goals from their first two fixtures with a 4-2 victory at home to Westfield II. Stephen Housago (2), Scott Embery and Dan Hackett netted for Northiam, with Billy-Jo Driver and Kai Hardiman scoring for Westfield.

Bexhill AAC are the other second tier team with maximum points on the back of their 4-1 success away to Little Common II in a floodlit Friday night fixture. Luke Dangerfield and Andy Atkin bagged two goals apiece for last season’s Division Two champions.

Mountfield United got their campaign up and running with a 5-2 victory at home to The JC Tackleway. James Milton and Antons Poplavskis hit the net for Tackleway.

Hollington United II defend a Bexhill United II corner.

Rock-a-Nore also picked up their first points by winning 3-0 at home to a Herstmonceux side which is yet to score. Two Jack Franklin goals and one from Harry Cawkill gave Rocks the points.

Two teams have picked up six points out of six in Division Two.

Sovereign Saints have the edge on goal difference following a 4-0 victory away to Battle Baptists II. George Wheeler (2), George Sambrook and Philip Broom got the goals.

St Leonards Social II also have six points after winning 7-5 in the weekend’s highest scoring game - a 12-goal thriller away to Bexhill Rovers.

Ashley McCann netted a hat-trick, Anthony Atkin bagged a brace, and one apiece from Leon Mende and Joe Lambert made up Social’s magnificent seven. Luke Newbury and George Wilkie netted twice each for Rovers, whose other goal was scored by Matt Mulhern.

Hollington United II picked up their first points with a 1-0 victory at home to Bexhill United II. A neat lob over the goalkeeper from Kelvin Lowes during the first half separated the sides.

The division’s other two matches ended all-square. Wittersham began their season with a 3-3 draw at home to an Icklesham Casuals side which picked up its first point. Joseph Phillips, Liam Sayer and James Colston scored Wittersham’s goals.

Peche Hill Select also drew their opening game, 1-1 away to Mayfield. Sam Harris-Green netted for Peche Hill, but a Liam Matthews goal earned Mayfield their first point.

Five teams are unbeaten so far in Division Three and three of them have maximum points.

Early leaders Punnetts Town are the leading scorers in the entire league so far after netting eight goals for the second consecutive game.

Their latest success was an 8-2 victory away to Magham Down, whose goals were scored by Glen Purcell and Colin Delgado. Jack Divall netted four times for 10-man Punnetts, Tom Goodey bagged a brace, and there was one each for Daniel Ransom and George Coleman.

A Craig Walsh hat-trick was instrumental in Sandhurst securing their second straight win. Matthew Adams and James Found also netted in an entertaining 5-4 success away to The JC Tackleway II. James Brann, Daniel Banfield, Gary Henderson and Simon Randall replied.

Victoria Baptists picked up their second win without kicking a ball after hosts Pebsham Sibex were unable to field a team.

Catsfield and Sedlescombe Rangers II both have four points from two matches after recording convincing away wins and clean sheets.

Catsfield triumphed 4-0 at Ticehurst via the finishing of Jacob Jones (2), Laurie Burrett and Sam Harris. Toby Hicks, Gary Underhill and Liam Baker found the net as Sedlescombe defeated Hawkhurst United II 3-0.

Bexhill Broncos, Sovereign Saints II and Bexhill AAC II all have six points from their first two outings in Division Four.

James Downs plundered a four-goal salvo as the Broncos won 6-3 in a nine-goal thriller away to South Coast Athletico. Jack Hickman and Spencer Cornelious also netted for the early leaders.

Sovereign Saints made it two wins and clean sheets with a 1-0 victory at home to a Ninfield VFC team playing its first match in the league. Aaron Brindley landed the decisive blow.

Bexhill AAC prevailed 3-2 at home to Cranbrook Town. Daniel Goergen, Dominic Sinden and Jordan Wade were the AAC scorers.

Parkfield picked up their first points via a 5-4 victory at home to Burwash. Timotey Tockas registered a hat-trick for Parkfield, whose other goals came from Paul Scothern and Steven Brooks. James Rose (2), Paul Steed and Oliver Taylor netted for Burwash in their first game of the campaign.

Orington also got off the mark with a 3-2 success in another tight contest at home to West Hill United. Andy Swindles, Daniel Hopgood and Aaron Lillycrop scored for Orington, while James Walker and Matt Wickham netted for West Hill.

Hampden Park have made the perfect start in Division Five, with two wins out of two, 10 goals scored and none conceded.

Their second victory was a 6-0 success away to West Hill United II, in which Connor Ewen and William Coles netted two goals each, and Perry Hodgkinson and Ashley Puttick got the others.

Sedlescombe Rangers III are the other team with six points. They won 3-0 at home to AFC Hollington last weekend via the finishing of Matthew Shaw, Edward Manford Keen and Stephen Davey.

Robertsbridge United II came from behind to win 2-1 at home to Battle Baptists III and put their first points on the board. Michael Morgan and Daniel Goodsell netted for Bridge after Joshua Pool had found the target for Battle.

Wittersham II are the only team in the league to have drawn their opening two fixtures. Sam Garner netted for the Kent side in a 1-1 draw at home to an Icklesham Casuals II team playing its first game of the campaign. Michael Beaumont was the Icklesham scorer.