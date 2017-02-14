United seek happy Valentine’s day

Hastings United’s footballers can move within three points of the play-off places with a victory tonight (Tuesday).

United will climb two places to eighth and be just a win away from the all-important Ryman Football League Division One South top five if they triumph away to second-bottom Three Bridges.

Frannie Collin rounds the goalkeeper to score Hastings United's fourth goal against Whyteleafe on Saturday. Picture courtesy Scott White

Darren Hare’s side will go into the match in pretty decent form having won four and drawn one of the last six matches, the first of which was a 3-2 victory in the reverse fixture.

United have also scored seven goals and kept back-to-back clean sheets in winning their last two outings, including a 4-0 success at home to Whyteleafe on Saturday.

Bridges have picked up four points from their last six outings, three of them against bottom club Godalming Town and the other against third-bottom Chatham Town.

Matt Bodkin will serve the final game of a three-match ban as United seek to continue their impressive record of scoring in every fixture so far this season.

Kick-off tonight is 7.45pm.

