United through in FA Cup

Hastings United's footballers avoided a potential FA Cup banana skin with an away victory this afternoon (Saturday).

The U's won 2-0 against lower grade Camberley Town in first round qualifying - their third victory by that scoreline in their last four matches.

Second half goals from Sam Cole and Frannie Collin earned United a further £3,000 from the FA's prize fund (on top of the £1,925 they got for winning in the previous round), and a place in the next stage of the world famous competition.

United goalkeeper Lenny Pidgeley pulled off a superb save and Combined Counties Football League Premier Division side Camberley had a goal ruled out for offside during an even first half.

Matt Bodkin blazed a great chance over Camberley's crossbar as the contest remained tight during the second period before Cole put United ahead with a far post header from Reece Butler's cross.

Camberley skied a decent opportunity to equalise and with heavy rain falling in the closing stages, Collin put the result beyond doubt with a late penalty for his first United goal.

Frannie Collin sealed United's win with a late penalty. Picture courtesy Scott White

United: Pidgeley, Davies, Rowe, Smith (Wilson), Butler, Cruttwell, Johnson, Bodkin, Stannard (Temba), Cole, Collin.

