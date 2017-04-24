United to end season as country’s highest scorers

Hastings United are set to end the season as the highest goalscorers in the top eight tiers of English football.

United finished the regular season in Ryman Football League Division One South with a remarkable 128 league goals after Saturday’s 3-3 draw at home to Chipstead.

That figure is eight more than league champions Tooting & Mitcham United - the only team close to them anywhere in the Premier League, EFL or steps 1-4 of the non-league pyramid.

Having also scored 21 goals in the various cup competitions, United’s overall tally stands at 149 and they would dearly love to hit the 150 mark in Tuesday night’s play-off semi-final away to Dorking Wanderers.

Leading scorer Frannie Collin has 31 goals in all competitions - the first United player to break the 30-goal barrier since Terry White netted 32 times during the 1999/2000 campaign.

Four other players made it into double figures in all competitions - Harry Stannard with 20, Kiernan Hughes-Mason with 15, and Matt Bodkin and the injury-plagued Jack Harris with 14 apiece.

The goals and position in the league table no doubt contributed to some much-improved attendances during the latter part of the season, with the final four home fixtures all attracting gates comfortably in excess of 500.

United are running a coach to Dorking tomorrow, leaving The Pilot Field at 4pm.

Travel on the coach is priced at £12 for adults, £10 for supporters’ club members and £5 for under-18s. Reservations will be taken on a first come, first served basis. To reserve a seat, email davidrussell881@hotmail.co.uk or call/text 07970 332270.

Paying adults and concessions who attend the play-off semi-final will receive a ticket on entry (from the Hastings United steward) that will grant them free entry to a Ryman League match of their choice at The Pilot Field next season.

