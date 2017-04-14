Why Bexhill turned down Common groundshare approach

Bexhill United chairman Bill Harrison has explained why the football club turned down Little Common’s request to groundshare next season.

Common approached Bexhill regarding a groundshare arrangement as their own ground doesn’t meet the grading requirements for Southern Combination League Division One and they could have been relegated as a result.

Harrison told Observer Sport that he was initially fairly keen on the idea and wanted to help Common, but had a change of heart after learning of Common issuing a seven-day approach for Bexhill forward Drew Greenall, which the player declined.

Harrison said: “I went to the meeting with Dan (Eldridge, Common’s chairman) and the council, and said to Dan I would go back to the committee and advise them I think it (a groundshare arrangement) might be the right way to go.

“I said ‘I personally don’t have a problem’. I want the best for Bexhill, but I also want the best for football in the area.

“After speaking to the committee members, it was agreed in principle, subject to talks and conditions.

“Then I find out we get an approach for one of our players from Little Common and it didn’t go down very well at all.

“I personally found this incomprehensible and I therefore advised our committee there should be no further talks on the matter. It was more or less that issue which did it.

“I did try and it was not through Bexhill’s fault they could not get the groundshare.”

Harrison praised Common on their success this season and wishes them well for the future.

Common have subsequently secured a groundshare arrangement with Eastbourne United AFC for next season.

