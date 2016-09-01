Youth academy offering a month's free trial

The locally-based Sussex Futsal Club is running a completely free trial during September for its youth academy.

Sessions will take place in the sports halls at Ark William Parker Academy (lower school) every Friday from 6-7pm, starting on September 9. You can register on the Sussex Futsal Facebook page or by emailing clare@hastingssport.com

The usual cost is £25 per month, which includes weekly training and play in a futsal tournament once a month. This is therefore a 4-1 ratio of training to games, an approach common in other countries.

Sussex Futsal Club is run by not-for-profit organisation Hastings Sport CIC. Its head coach is Jimmy Elford, a former England international with 26 caps, and lead coaches are ex-professional footballer Paul Wilson and Karl Davy.

