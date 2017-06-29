High-flying neighbours set to lock horns

The first teams of Rye and Crowhurst Park are set to go head-to-head for the first time in the Sussex Cricket League this coming Saturday.

And plenty more than just local pride will be at stake at The Rye Cricket Salts because both clubs are riding high in the top three of Sussex Cricket League Division Five East.

Park dropped a place to third after their game at home to Glynde & Beddingham was cancelled due to the wet conditions, despite the best efforts of the groundstaff, last weekend.

Rye moved back up to second after winning by three wickets away to Seaford in a match played under T20 rules following a delayed start due to the wet weather.

Rye captain Willis again lost the toss and was surprised to hear Seaford elect to bat first. Rye’s opening bowlers, Craig Pierce and Sandun Dias, bowled a tight first six overs to restrict the Seaford batsmen, and when Smeed was introduced, the wickets started to tumble. Smeed took 4-23 in four overs, ripping out the Seaford top order.

Willis conceded just 19 runs in a tight four-over spell and when George Wathen chipped in with two wickets, the Seaford innings had no momentum. A wicket each for Dias and Pierce, plus two run outs, saw Seaford all out for a below par 105.

The Rye chase got off to a good start, reaching 23-0 in quick time with Dias finding his range. He made 26, and Dan Seabrook and Fin Thomson chipped in with 17 apiece to help Rye get over the line with 10 balls to spare.

Heading into the final game before the midway point in the season, Park are three points adrift of Rye and 26 behind leaders Rottingdean. Play is due to start at 12.30pm.